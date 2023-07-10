Slomatics To Release New Album "Strontium Fields" In September; Debuts New Track "I Neanderthal"
Band Photo: Slomatics (?)
Belfast doom metal outfit Slomatics has announced that they will be releasing their seventh full length studio album, "Strontium Fields" on September 8th of this year. The album is available for pre-order now via their official Bandcamp page, where you can also check out a first taste of the new record in the form of "I Neanderthal."
Tracklisting:
1. Wooden Satellites
2. I, Neanderthal
3. Time Capture
4. Like A Kind of Minotaur
5. Voidians
6. Zodiac Arts Lab
7. ARCS
8. With Dark Futures
