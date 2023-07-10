Upon Stone Signs With Century Media Records; Releases New Music Video "Onyx Through The Heart"

Century Media Records has announced the signing of San Fernando Valley, California, melodic death metal merchants, Upon Stone.

The band delivers a uniquely visceral unfiltered energy and fuses it with a passion for the earliest and rawest Melodeath influences including At The Gates, In Flames and Dissection.

Comprised of bassist/vocalist Xavier Wahlberg, drummer Wyatt Bentley and guitarists Ronny Lee Marks and Gage Goss, Upon Stone was forged during the pandemic days, during which the band recorded its first release, a four song EP, "Where Wild Sorrows Grow," which was released in late 2021 on the Creator Destructor label. The band made its live debut in January of 2022 supporting Japan’s Kruelty and have since shared stages with the likes of Unearth, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, as well as a US tour with labelmates Vomit Forth and an appearance at the Knocked Loose-curated LDB Fest in Louisville, KY.

Check out their newest anthem "Onyx Through The Heart" below.