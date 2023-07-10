Exclusive

Der Döbermann Premiere New Single “Faster Than A Bullet” From Upcoming New Album "Don't Be Afraid, You Already Dead"

Russian thrash metal band Der Döbermann have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Faster Than A Bullet", taken from their impending new album "Don't Be Afraid, You Already Dead", which will be released by Satanath Records on July 20th, 2023.

Check out now "Faster Than A Bullet" streaming via YouTube for you now below.