Headline News

Gridlink Return After 9 Year Hiatus - Premiere New Single "Coronet Jupiter"

After a nine-year hiatus, Gridlink are making a comeback with the announcement of their new album, "Coronet Juniper." The record is set to be released on September 15th, and the band has already started streaming the intense title track. Clocking in at around 90 seconds, the song delivers a relentless onslaught of violent grindcore, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

For those unfamiliar, Gridlink consists of guitarist Takafumi Matsubara (Formless Master, Takafumi Matsubara), vocalist Jon Chang (No One Knows What the Dead Think, ex-Discordance Axis), drummer Bryan Fajardo (Cognizant, Noisear), and bassist Mauro Cordoba (Maruta).