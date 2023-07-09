Headline News
Gridlink Return After 9 Year Hiatus - Premiere New Single "Coronet Jupiter"
After a nine-year hiatus, Gridlink are making a comeback with the announcement of their new album, "Coronet Juniper." The record is set to be released on September 15th, and the band has already started streaming the intense title track. Clocking in at around 90 seconds, the song delivers a relentless onslaught of violent grindcore, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
For those unfamiliar, Gridlink consists of guitarist Takafumi Matsubara (Formless Master, Takafumi Matsubara), vocalist Jon Chang (No One Knows What the Dead Think, ex-Discordance Axis), drummer Bryan Fajardo (Cognizant, Noisear), and bassist Mauro Cordoba (Maruta).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Outer Heaven Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Necropanther Premiere New Official Music Video
1 Comment on "Gridlink Return After Nine Year Hiatus"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Make money online from home extra cash more than $18000 to $21000. Start getting paid every month Thousands Dollars online. I have received $26000 in this month by just working online from home in my part time. every person easily do this job by.
just Open This Website.....>; https://aprichs.blogspot.com