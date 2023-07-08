Outer Heaven Premiere New Single & Video “Pillars Of Dust” - Pig Destroyer’s J.R. Hayes Guests

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

Outer Heaven have premiered another track from their impending album, "Infinite Psychic Depths." The song titled "Pillars Of Dust" is accompanied by a new playthrough video. Notably, the track features a special guest appearance by J.R. Hayes, the vocalist of the deathgrinders Pig Destroyer.

Relapse Records is set to release the new album on July 21st. Outer Heaven has scheduled a special release show on July 29th at The Polish Club in Phoenixville, PA. Check out "Pillars Of Dust" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



