Necropanther Premiere New Official Music Video For "Betrayal"

Necropanther have just premiered a new official music video for their song "Into Danger," taken from their latest album, "Betrayal." Hailing from Denver, Colorado, this death-thrash band has crafted a concept record that weaves together elements from The Warriors and the Greek tale of Anabasis by Xenophon. Check out now "Betrayal" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



