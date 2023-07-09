Necropanther Premiere New Official Music Video For "Betrayal"
Necropanther have just premiered a new official music video for their song "Into Danger," taken from their latest album, "Betrayal." Hailing from Denver, Colorado, this death-thrash band has crafted a concept record that weaves together elements from The Warriors and the Greek tale of Anabasis by Xenophon. Check out now "Betrayal" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gridlink Return After Nine Year Hiatus
- Next Article:
Devastate Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Necropanther Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.