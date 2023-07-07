Orbital Gate Premiere New Single “Femboy Bussy Implosion” From Upcoming Debut Album "Voyage to the Closing Star"
Cary, Illinois-based slam unit Orbital Gate premiere a new single titled “Femboy Bussy Implosion”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Voyage to the Closing Star", which will be out in stores July 21, 2023.
Check out "Femboy Bussy Implosion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Carnation Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
The Raven Age Debuts "Tears Of Stone" Video
0 Comments on "Orbital Gate Premiere “Femboy Bussy Implosion”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.