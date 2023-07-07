Carnation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Maruta” From Upcoming New Album "Cursed Mortality"
Carnation premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Maruta”. The track is taken from their upcoming album "Cursed Mortality", which will be released on November 3, 2023 via Season of Mist.
Check out "Maruta" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments vocalist Simon Duson:
“Those who desire brutality, look no further ‘Maruta’ is here to crush your skull with trashy hooks, groovy beats and punishing death metal riffs!”
