Orbit Culture Premiere New Single “From The Inside” From Upcoming New Album "Descent"
Orbit Culture, the Swedish melodic groove metal band, has recently unveiled their latest single titled "From The Inside." The track serves as a preview for their upcoming album, "Descent," set to be released on August 18th via Seek & Strike. You can now listen to "From The Inside", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
“Descent” track list:
01 – “Descending”
02 – “Black Mountain”
03 – “Sorrower”
04 – “From The Inside”
05 – “Vultures Of North”
06 – “Alienated”
07 – “The Aisle Of Fire”
08 – “Undercity”
09 – “Descent”
10 – “Through Time”
2023 tour dates:
w/ Trivium & Bleed From Within:
08/23 Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
08/24 Norwich, UK – UEA
08/25 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
08/26 Oxford, UK – O2 Academy
08/28 Stoke, UK – Victoria Hall
08/29 Liverpool UK – O2 Academy
08/30 Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy
08/31 Newcastle, UK – NX
09/02 Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy
09/03 Leeds, UK – Stylus
09/04 Bristol, UK – Academy
09/06 Folkestone, UK – Leas Cliff Hall
09/07 Southampton, UK – 02 Guildhall
w/ Avatar & The Native Howl:
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/12 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
09/13 Montreal, QC – Olympia
09/14 Toronto, ON – Phoenix
09/15 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/16 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
09/17 Bloomington, IL – The Castle
09/19 Houston, TX – Rise
09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
09/22 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/23 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
09/24 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
09/25 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
09/26 Wichita, KS – Cotillion
09/28 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company
09/29 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theater
09/30 Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre
10/01 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
10/02 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
10/04 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
10/05 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/06 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock
10/08 San Louis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
These gusy blow me away. Holy $h1t!!!!! From the Inside. Never stop.