Orbit Culture Premiere New Single “From The Inside” From Upcoming New Album "Descent"

Orbit Culture, the Swedish melodic groove metal band, has recently unveiled their latest single titled "From The Inside." The track serves as a preview for their upcoming album, "Descent," set to be released on August 18th via Seek & Strike. You can now listen to "From The Inside", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

“Descent” track list:

01 – “Descending”

02 – “Black Mountain”

03 – “Sorrower”

04 – “From The Inside”

05 – “Vultures Of North”

06 – “Alienated”

07 – “The Aisle Of Fire”

08 – “Undercity”

09 – “Descent”

10 – “Through Time”

2023 tour dates:

w/ Trivium & Bleed From Within:

08/23 Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange

08/24 Norwich, UK – UEA

08/25 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

08/26 Oxford, UK – O2 Academy

08/28 Stoke, UK – Victoria Hall

08/29 Liverpool UK – O2 Academy

08/30 Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy

08/31 Newcastle, UK – NX

09/02 Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy

09/03 Leeds, UK – Stylus

09/04 Bristol, UK – Academy

09/06 Folkestone, UK – Leas Cliff Hall

09/07 Southampton, UK – 02 Guildhall

w/ Avatar & The Native Howl:

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/12 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

09/13 Montreal, QC – Olympia

09/14 Toronto, ON – Phoenix

09/15 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/16 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

09/17 Bloomington, IL – The Castle

09/19 Houston, TX – Rise

09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

09/22 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/23 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

09/24 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

09/25 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

09/26 Wichita, KS – Cotillion

09/28 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company

09/29 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theater

09/30 Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

10/01 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

10/02 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

10/04 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10/05 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/06 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/08 San Louis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater