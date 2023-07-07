The Raven Age Debuts New Music Video "Tears Of Stone"

Consistently proving themselves to be one of the finest names in modern British metal, The Raven Age continue this trend with the release of their acclaimed new album "Blood Omen" via Music For Nations/Sony Music today.

To celebrate the release The Raven Age have unleashed the video for new single "Tears Of Stone," an animated journey into a vast foreboding wilderness capturing the fight for security and freedom. Watch the video below.

Regarding the single guitarist George Harris says; "‘Tears of Stone’ is one of the more epic sounding songs on the album. It’s got what I’d call that more traditional sound to it. I was especially pleased that we were able to use live strings on this one as it complements the nature of the song so well."

About the songs themes he continues, "Conceptually it’s about the death of a group of Apache warriors in a conflict against the U.S. Cavalry, which left the Apache wives without their husbands, and therefore they cried for days and days to mourn their loss. The legend says that they cried so much their tears turned to stone."