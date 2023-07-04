Hallucinate Premiere New Single “Crimson Rain” From Upcoming Debut Album "From the Bowels of the Earth"

German death metal band Hallucinate premiere their new single "Crimson Rain", taken from their impending debut album "From the Bowels of the Earth", which will be released by Caligari Records on August 4th.

Check out now "Crimson Rain" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Explains vocalist/lead guitarist Persecutor:

“From the Bowels of the Earth sprung forth from a very tough psilocybin experience right before the onset of the pandemic. It almost broke me mentally; I wasn’t prepared for it at all. I started writing the songs in an attempt to put myself back together, trying to integrate that experience. It was a very dark and intimidating display of ancient powerful archetypes haunting me with synchronistic, apocryphal, and soul-crushing revelations – not the funky-shmunky colorful hippie shit most people associate with this stuff. So a psych-stricken, kinda-prog death metal record felt most natural to tell the story, where each song represents a stage of the trip with its physiological, psychic and spiritual implications.”