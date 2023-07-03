Iotunn & Dalriada Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

The lineup for 70000 Tons Of Metal's twelfth voyage continues to grow with the addition of two more bands. Joining the already impressive lineup are Danish progressive metal outfit Iotunn and Hungarian folk metal veterans Dalriada. The festival will take place on board the Freedom Of The Seas ship and sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic between January 29th and February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Dalriada

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Iotunn

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings