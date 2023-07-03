Iotunn & Dalriada Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
The lineup for 70000 Tons Of Metal's twelfth voyage continues to grow with the addition of two more bands. Joining the already impressive lineup are Danish progressive metal outfit Iotunn and Hungarian folk metal veterans Dalriada. The festival will take place on board the Freedom Of The Seas ship and sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic between January 29th and February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Dalriada
Depressive Age
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Infected Rain
Iotunn
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
My Dying Bride
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Serenity
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
