3TEETH Premiere New Single & Music Video - To Release New Album “EndEx” In September

The highly anticipated album "EndEx" by industrial metal band 3TEETH is set to be released on September 22nd via Century Media Records. This ouiting features the renowned 'Doom' composer Mick Gordon, who produced several tracks on the album.

Today the band premiere a new track titled "Scorpion" along with an accompanying music video directed by Vicente Cordero (known for his work with Cradle Of Filth and Filter).



Vocalist Alexis Mincolla shared his thoughts on the new track, expressing:

“The scorpion symbolizes the challenge to confront and integrate those parts of ourselves that we repress, ignore, or fear. It invites a descent into the depths of the personal and collective unconscious. Its venom is the entropic catalyst for the dissolution of old, rigid structures of the psyche, making room for rebirth. To acknowledge and embrace the scorpion is to accept the necessity of change.”

“EndEx” track list:

01 – “Xenogenesis”

02 – “Acme Death Machine”

03 – “Slum Planet”

04 – “What’s Left”

05 – “Merchant of the Void”

06 – “Higher Than Death”

07 – “ALI3N”

08 – “Plutonomicon”

09 – “Paralyze” (feat. Ho99o9)

10 – “Scorpion”

11 – “Drift”

12 – “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” (Tears For Fears cover)