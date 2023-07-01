Mexico Metal Fest Adds Deicide And Exciter To Line-up After Death Angel And Krisium Drop Off

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Due to European tour scheduling issues, both Death Angel and Krisiun are not able to play this years' Mexico Metal Fest. Deicide and Exciter will take their place. Deicide will play a special "Legion" set while Exciter will have a set celebrating 40 years of their "Heavy Metal Maniac" album.

Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.







