Mexico Metal Fest Adds Deicide And Exciter To Line-up After Death Angel And Krisium Drop Off
Band Photo: Deicide (?)
Due to European tour scheduling issues, both Death Angel and Krisiun are not able to play this years' Mexico Metal Fest. Deicide and Exciter will take their place. Deicide will play a special "Legion" set while Exciter will have a set celebrating 40 years of their "Heavy Metal Maniac" album.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
3TEETH Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ingested Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Mexico Metal Fest Adds Deicide And Exciter"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.