Magnitude Premiere New Single “Rectify”
Hardcore outfit Magnitude premiere the studio version of their latest single, "Rectify." This release precedes the band's upcoming studio album, anticipated for release this autumn via Triple B Records.
Frontman Russell Bussey shared his thoughts on the track, stating:
“‘Rectify‘ is ultimately about rediscovering your true self. It’s about healing your mind from the effects of a society that places so much value in the vanity of the material world and status quo. The idea is to free your mind from the constant cycle of pursuing external validation that leads to unnecessary self criticism and insecurities.”
