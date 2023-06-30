Serenity Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Austrian symphonic metal veterans Serenity has been announced as the latest name for 2024's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The floating festival will take place from January 29th - February 2nd. The event will take place on board the Freedom Of The Seas and sail out of Miami, Florida, making its way to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings