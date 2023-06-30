Static Abyss Debuts New Lyric Video "Cathedral Of Vomit"

Static Abyss has unveiled a second cut from the forthcoming album, "Aborted From Reality" released today. You can check out the lyric video for "Cathedral Of Vomit" below.

The video for which was directed by Matthew Vickerstaff once more and reverberates the sense of the grandiose morbidity that Static Abyss dwell in. Adorned by slime green walls and in the middle of a hellish inferno it’s the perfect visual accompaniment for the track.

Speaking on the single the band had the following to say:

"There it is on the horizon…are those actual windows on the outside or just reflections of what you hope to find inside? The only way to find out is to make the quest and enter. You may not like what you find inside but it will be too late to turn back. Also…you will not be alone." – Chris Reifert

"Aborted From Reality" follows swiftly on from Static Abyss’ 2022 debut, "Labyrinth Of Veins"; itself a wild and contagious ride through a nightmarish soundscape. This album presents a stark contrast between a brutal wall of riffs and crawling darkly hypnotic guitar leads burying themselves under the skin, and combines for a sick and unnerving experience through Death Metal combined with Crust and Doom elements. Chris’ unmistakable vocals come spewing from the depths of insanity in this soundtrack to an anxiety-filled dimension, backing up the twisted riffs from Greg’s own cauldron of mental chaos.

"Aborted from Reality" was recorded at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, CA, with engineering, mixing and mastering overseen by Greg himself. Following on from the debut release, cover art appears once again courtesy of All Things Rotten.