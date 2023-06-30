Hacktivist Introduces New Co-Vocalist JJ Olifent

UK grime-metal quintet Hacktivist have announced their new co-vocalist JJ Olifent, who will make his live debut with the band tonight (30th June) at UK Tech-Fest. The ex-Borders frontman replaces Jot Maxi, who recently announced his departure from the band.

JJ Olifent comments:

"I'm absolutely stoked to announce today that I have joined as 1/2 of the pipes in Hacktivist! I wasn't ready to drop the mic when my old band Borders ended, so when I caught on that H needed a new frontman I got on Insta and hit up Jay straight away. He had seen me do his feature part on a tour with Dropout Kings and felt I matched the band's energy. We met up for a couple beers and started to plan our world takeover.

"I knew this was the perfect fit. The boys have been so welcoming and quite frankly I'm honoured to be a part of the H team.

"I'm gonna bring my chaotic yet positive energy to the live shows and hope to add more heavy elements to the music with my screams and aggressive rap style.

"We've been working together behind the scenes for a few months now on some new material and I'm gassed to show the world more of the new sound! Thank you to all the fans for the support, the response so far has been insane."