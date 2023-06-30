Dantalion Signs With Non Serviam Records; New Album "Fatum" To Be Released In September

Today Non Serviam Records proudly announces the signing of Spanish black metallers Dantalion.

"We are extremely proud to announce our signing with the renowned label Non Serviam Records! For this new opus we received offers from quite prestigious labels. We decided to sign to them without any doubts because of Non Serviam Records’ way of working, where quality is valued over quantity, and their professionalism. Ricardo (the label boss) is not only dedicated to the label, he is also a musician, and he lives with passion what he does, so we believe that this cooperation will be perfect," comments the band.

Ricardo Gelok, Non Serviam Records owner continues: "I was pleasantly surprised when I received the promo of the new Dantalion album. I knew right away that this was a band I would like to sign with the label. The band creates Black Metal, which is nevertheless very accessible and also pleasant to listen to."

The band from Vigo, Galicia was born in 2004. After releasing 8 studio albums which got amazing feedback from extreme metal fans, Dantalion are now ready to unleash their new opus titled "Fatum" due on September 8th 2023 via Non Serviam Records.