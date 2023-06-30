"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Kataklysm Shares New Music Video "Die As A King"

posted Jun 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Kataklysm

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm have delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the globe. On August 11th, 2023 the band’s fifteenth full-length studio album "Goliath" will be unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, Kataklysm releases the second single, "Die As A King." The single is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer Of Vengeance' both lyrically as well as the theme of the video. Musically, "Die As A King" is the modern update of traditional death metal meets catchiness.

Maurizio Iacono comments, “'Die as a King' is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer of Vengeance,' the song shows the fall of King Richard I 'Lionheart' and the message is one of standing tall for your convictions until the end, even when facing certain death. The song embodies some of the Kataklysm melodic trademarks with a brutal undertone and groove-laden rhythmic section that intertwined with each other."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Kataklysm Shares 'Die As A King' Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 