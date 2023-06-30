Kataklysm Shares New Music Video "Die As A King"

For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm have delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the globe. On August 11th, 2023 the band’s fifteenth full-length studio album "Goliath" will be unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, Kataklysm releases the second single, "Die As A King." The single is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer Of Vengeance' both lyrically as well as the theme of the video. Musically, "Die As A King" is the modern update of traditional death metal meets catchiness.

Maurizio Iacono comments, “'Die as a King' is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer of Vengeance,' the song shows the fall of King Richard I 'Lionheart' and the message is one of standing tall for your convictions until the end, even when facing certain death. The song embodies some of the Kataklysm melodic trademarks with a brutal undertone and groove-laden rhythmic section that intertwined with each other."