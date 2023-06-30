The Unity Reveals New Album "The Hellish Joyride" Details
Get ready for some hellish metal pleasure: Following their four successful albums "The Unity" (2017), "Rise" (2018), "Pride" (2020) and "The Devil You Know – Live" (2021), European tours as headlining act or alongside luminaries such as Sinner, Edguy, Axel Rudi Pell or Rhapsody Of Fire, celebrated shows at Masters Of Rock, the Knockout Festival, Metal-Fest or Bang Your Head, The Unity’s fifth release, "The Hellish Joyride," presents them from a more playful and varied side than ever before.
"Our music has always featured a wide stylistic range, but ‘The Hellish Joyride’ stretches the boundaries of melodic power metal even further," explains Michael Ehré, referring to the album’s twelve extremely diverse songs, which range from neck-breakingly fast-paced and groovingly cool to balladesque.
On top of that, the band’s latest addition, Tobias “Eggi” Exxel (bass, Edguy), has brought fresh energy to the fold and unmistakably supports the sworn circle of Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.
The new album has been scheduled for release on Steamhammer / SPV on August 25, 2023, and their European tour with Primal Fear is set to kick off just one week later. The first lead single, including a “sportive” and as always lavishly produced video clip, is entitled "Always Two Ways To Play" and will be out on July 14, 2023, followed five weeks later by the second single "Saints And Sinners" on August 18, 2023.
Tracklisting:
1. One World
2. Masterpiece
3. The Hellish Joyride
4. Only The Good Die Young
5. Saints And Sinners
6. Something Good
7. Always Two Ways To Play
8. Awakening
9. Golden Sun
10. Stay The Fool
11. Never Surrender
12. You‘re Not Forced To Stay
