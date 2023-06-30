Volbeat Frontman Michael Poulsen Launches New Death Metal Band Asinhell - Morgoth & Raunchy Members Join

Volbeat's frontman, Michael Poulsen, has always had a deep connection to death metal. In the '90s, Poulsen was a member of Dominus, and his passion for the genre has remained evident throughout the years. Now, Poulsen is venturing back into death metal territory with his new band, Asinhell. Their debut single, "Fall Of The Loyal Warrior," is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Asinhell brings together the guitar prowess of Michael Poulsen, the vocals of Marc Grewe (ex-Morgoth and Insidious Disease), and the drumming of Toft Hansen (Raunchy). Together, they are set to unleash their debut album, "Impii Hora," on September 29th.

Comments Poulsen:

"We're very excited to share the first taste of Asinhell with 'Fall of the Loyal Warrior. The song is kind of a tribute to bands I love, like Bolt Thrower, Entombed, Autopsy, Grave, and Darkthrone. They're the reason why we can do this in the first place, and we're proud to wear our influences on our sleeve.

"The album was inspired by late '80s and early '90s old school death metal, and one of our brightest points of inspiration was the mighty Death, fronted by the legendary Chuck Schuldiner. There's a lot of Death in there. Schuldiner is one of my favorite death metal vocalists, the other being our vocalist Marc [Grewe]. So to me, this song is the combination of two of my favorites. 'Let the metal flow,' as Chuck would have said!"

About their label home Metal Blade Poulsen adds: "It's such a dream come true for me to get to be on fucking Metal Blade Records. When they said they wanted to put out the album, I felt like I was 17 years old again. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm making a deal with Metal Blade! How cool is that?' It was like I was finally getting the record deal I dreamed of when I was a teenager."