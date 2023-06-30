AASAR Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wasteland”

Trento, Italy-based blackened deathcore outfit AASAR premiere the final installment of their video trilogy with the below streaming music video "Wasteland." Today marks the highly anticipated release of their debut EP, "From Nothing To Nowhere."

Prior to the release, the band shared their thoughts on the latest video, stating:

“To conclude the video trilogy, we chose the new track, ‘Wasteland.’ Unlike the previous songs, the choice wasn’t based on the fact that the lyrics are connected, but because the video is about afterlife and we wanted to portray it as a desolate land. All the uncertainty we have inside not truly knowing what is our main purpose and all the existential questions can be answered by the protagonist only if he completes his mission. It definitely has a more black/extreme metal attitude and just fits perfectly with the rest of the EP.

‘From Nothing To Nowhere‘ gravitates around themes such as spirituality, symbolism, pagan mythology and nature hidden behind apocalyptic and sci-fi metaphors. The lyrics form a narrative cycle that, spacing on these themes, puts the human being as the main character. He has to go through the act of being before, during and after life; re-live his internal pain and personal mistakes, which will drag him into eternal damnation. Some of our concepts and symbolisms come from the Egyptian and Norse mythology, because of their bond with spirituality and the cosmos.”