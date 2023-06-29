End Reign (Integrity, Pig Destroyer, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Chaos Masked As Order”

"Chaos Masked As Order" the latest single from End Reign has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This supergroup, consisting of current and former members from Integrity, Pig Destroyer, Exhumed, and others, welcomes the talents of Dylan Walker from Full Of Hell and Edward Ka-Spel from The Legendary Pink Dots. End Reigns will drop their new album “The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay” on July 14th through Relapse Records.

Directed by Jeffrey Sisson, the accompanying video continues the narrative introduced in the previous video for "Desolate Fog."





Members involved in the project shared their thoughts on this new song, including guitarist Domenic Romeo, who offered the following comment:

“There’s always room for a little Slayer worship in my musical stew. Mix in ’90s Earache Records death metal, a dash of angular Voivod riffing and you get ‘Chaos Masked as Order!’ When it came time for us to do the scary guttural vocals, the results were not very scary.

I decided to reach out to my old friend Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), to lend his absolutely terrifying voice to the track…and he delivered! For the ending, I envisioned a calm, sedate and British-sounding voice broadcasting over the PA system in a psych ward. Soothing and unnerving at the same time, my two favorite qualities of The Legendary Pink Dots“

Singer Mike Score:

“‘Chaos Masked as Order‘ is a reflection of humanity’s fear of the unknown and a need to embrace man made constructs in an attempt to feel secure. These constructs provide the illusion of order and masks the chaos, confusion, and disarray of the natural world.”

Adds Dylan Walker:

“What an honor to contribute vocals on a new track by some old friends. End Reign brings me back to the A389 Records days; a perfect blend of crushingly heavy metal and hardcore finely tuned by musicians with serious chops.”

Comments Edward Ka-Spel:

“When Domenic invited me to contribute to his project, he triggered a fond memory when he suggested a point of reference. That reference was a monologue by the late great comedian, Peter Cook—a man whose irreverence and dark humor always made me smile during my delicate teenage years. My own dark soliloquy probably could never match the great man himself—but it sure was enjoyable to try!”