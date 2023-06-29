Atoll Premiere New Single & Music Video “Human Extract”
Phoenix, AZ-based death metal band Atoll is set to release their upcoming album titled "Human Extract" on August 25th, courtesy of Unique Leader Records. In conjunction with this release, the band has unveiled a captivating music video for the album's title track, which you can watch below.
Check out now "Human Extract" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Vocalist Wade Taylor shared his thoughts on the record, stating:
“We wanted to create a sonic experience that would engulf listeners in an eerie atmosphere, where the boundaries between reality and the unknown blur. With ‘Human Extract,’ we aimed to capture the essence of fear and vulnerability, delivering a musical journey that mirrors the horrors of alien abduction and the horrors of earth and man. It’s an intense, cathartic exploration of the human condition.
This song delves into the realm of alien abduction, deliriously describing the process of extracting the essence and energy of the human form. The track offers a harrowing narrative, painting a grotesque picture of dissection and the cold detachment of otherworldly beings.”
“Human Extract” track list:
01 – “Human Extract”
02 – “The Simmering”
03 – “Stab Wounds Become Formless”
04 – “Homicidal Repentance”
05 – “Bikini Atoll Mutant Mayhem”
06 – “Justice In The Flesh”
07 – “The Final Conflict”
08 – “Bone Twister”
09 – “You And Your Friends Are Dead”
2023 live dates:
07/30 Little Rock, AR – Heath’s Hideaway
07/31 Nashville, TN – The Cobra
08/02 Providence, RI – Dusk
w/ Pyrexia, Cerebral Incubation & Reeking Aura:
08/03 Frederick, MD – 611 Cafe
08/04 Richmond, VA – Another Round
08/05 Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
08/06 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
08/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
08/08 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
08/09 Orlando, FL – Conduit
08/10 TBA – TBA
08/11 Newark, DE – Halftime Sports Bar
08/12 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
08/14 Dallas, TX – Reno’s Chop Shop (Atoll only)
