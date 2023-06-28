Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Soaking Nerves”

Orthodox, the metalcore band hailing from Nashville, TN, has released their latest single "Soaking Nerves" along with an accompanying music video.

Vocalist Adam Easterling shared his thoughts on this exciting new release:

“‘Soaking Nerves‘ is a song about becoming your own person and growing into your own viewpoint. In this growth we often shed the disciplines clipped to us by our family, and sometimes resent the way they were clipped. Growth becomes distance – and sometimes that distance expands between you and what you were raised to call God.”

The band is set to headline the 'Fortune Favors The Cold Tour' this summer:

w/ Chamber, 156/Silence & Cell:

07/06 Greensboro, NC – Rockhouse

07/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

07/08 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

07/09 Hollywood, FL – American Legion 92

07/10 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

07/11 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

07/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group

07/13 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz

07/14 Austin, TX – The Ballroom

07/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links

w/ Chamber & Cell:

07/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

07/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

07/19 Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie

07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

w/ Chamber, Momentum & Cell:

07/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/22 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall

07/23 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

07/25 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

07/28 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

07/29 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

07/30 Omaha, NE – Reverb

07/31 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

08/01 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street (First Avenue)

08/02 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

08/03 Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground

08/04 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore (Orthodox & Momentum only)

w/ Chamber & Cell:

08/05 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/06 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

w/ Chamber, Momentum & Cell:

08/08 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

08/09 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

08/10 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

08/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

08/12 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

08/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East