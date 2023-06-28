Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Soaking Nerves”
Orthodox, the metalcore band hailing from Nashville, TN, has released their latest single "Soaking Nerves" along with an accompanying music video.
Vocalist Adam Easterling shared his thoughts on this exciting new release:
“‘Soaking Nerves‘ is a song about becoming your own person and growing into your own viewpoint. In this growth we often shed the disciplines clipped to us by our family, and sometimes resent the way they were clipped. Growth becomes distance – and sometimes that distance expands between you and what you were raised to call God.”
The band is set to headline the 'Fortune Favors The Cold Tour' this summer:
w/ Chamber, 156/Silence & Cell:
07/06 Greensboro, NC – Rockhouse
07/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
07/08 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
07/09 Hollywood, FL – American Legion 92
07/10 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
07/11 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
07/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group
07/13 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz
07/14 Austin, TX – The Ballroom
07/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links
w/ Chamber & Cell:
07/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
07/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
07/19 Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie
07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
w/ Chamber, Momentum & Cell:
07/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
07/22 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall
07/23 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides
07/25 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
07/28 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
07/29 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
07/30 Omaha, NE – Reverb
07/31 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
08/01 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street (First Avenue)
08/02 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
08/03 Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground
08/04 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore (Orthodox & Momentum only)
w/ Chamber & Cell:
08/05 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/06 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs
w/ Chamber, Momentum & Cell:
08/08 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus
08/09 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
08/10 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
08/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
08/12 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
08/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Polaris Guitarist Passes Away Aged 26
- Next Article:
Mutual Hostility Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.