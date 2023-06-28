Mutual Hostility Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Inhuman Anguish"

U.S. brutal death metal quartet Mutual Hostility premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Inhuman Anguish", which was released June 28, 2023 via Lethal Scissor Records.

Check out now "Inhuman Anguish" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.