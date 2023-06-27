Asking Alexandria Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates
English metalcore band Asking Alexandria has been forced to cancel their remaining European tour dates. A message from the band reads as follows:
"After seeing another specialist here in Estonia it has been advised that (drummer) James (Cassells) rests his broken foot. Playing drums is just not an option for him at this current time. With that being said we have been given no choice but to cancel the rest of this European tour.
"Our main concern now is getting James back on his feet and playing drums again without causing any long term damage in the process.
"Again, we want to thank all of you for your love, support and understanding during this trying time. Delivering this kind of news is never easy so it really does mean the world us."
