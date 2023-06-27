Metalite To Release New Album "Expedition One" In January; Shares New Single "Disciples Of The Stars"

Metalite has released a new single named "Disciples Of The Stars," out now, the first track taken from new album "Expedition One," out January 2024 on AFM Records. You can check it out below, along with a concept trailer for the record.

In order to translate the vision of a thoroughly impressive concept album into reality, a band requires not only an exciting theme and a number of haunting songs but also plenty of musical experience and skill. All these criteria apply to Expedition One, that tells a fictitious story about life on our planet in the year 2055.

"Expedition One" inspires with a wide range of diverse compositions and an intelligent sci-fi story that couldn’t be more topical. In addition, their fourth release manifests the musicians’ amazing artistic development. Metalite's visionary sci-fi trip is told over sixteen multi-faceted songs that combine the quintet’s many strengths: powerful and at the same time delicate guitar riffs and solos, anthemic melodies courtesy of vocalist Erica Ohlsson, driving rhythms and cleverly positioned keyboard parts.

"In the past four or five years, our sound has evolved considerably,” explains Edwin Premberg, mastermind and producer of the band, which was founded in 2015. “The quality of our production in particular has progressed considerably since our debut."