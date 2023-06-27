Pyrexia Premiere New Music Video For “Day One” Taken From 25th Anniversary Re-Recorded Edition Of “System of The Animal”

Long Island, NY old school death metal band Pyrexia unleashed their 25th Anniversary edition of “System of The Animal” earlier this month. The revitalized album was recorded with Pyrexia‘s current band lineup that consists of Chris Basile (Guitar), Shaun Kennedy (Bass), Jim Beach (Vocals), and John Glassbrenner (Drums) at Chapel Sound on Long Island, NY, along with mixing and mastering done at Demigod Studios by Miguel Tereso.

Today the outfit premiere a new official music video for the single “Day One” from it, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Known as one of the American OG’s of brutality with their vigorous death metal and smackdown hardcore, they offer a refreshed sound of how “System of The Animal” was meant to be. Guitarist Chris Basile explains:

“The biggest thing over the past couple of albums is the jump in production and the main thing the band suffered from in the past was production value. The songs can be felt in the chest and the riffs can finally be heard with this newly recorded version of System of the Animal. I also felt it was ahead of its time in 1997. I don’t think a lot of people were ready for such a mix of Brutal Death Metal VS. Beatdown Hardcore. When people hear this material with the new production, combined with the fact that the music was written in the mid-90s. I think it puts Pyrexia in a whole new light for a lot of people. I think the songwriting is really going to stand out for listeners bored with bands that put out the same album over and over.”

Hitting the road this coming August for ten dates across the US East Coast with Cerebral Incubation (Unique Leader), Atoll (Unique Leader), Reeking Aura (Parasitic Records), Pyrexia wants those who know them and the next generation of pit brawlers to brace themselves for their new unforgiving music video “Day One”.

“We didn’t want to do the typical serial killer or running through the woods Death Metal video. I think we took it to the next level production-wise. Think Training Day meets Grand Theft Auto. Be offended. “





Tour Dates – Pyrexia w/ Cerebral Incubation (Unique Leader), Atoll (Unique Leader), Reeking Aura (Parasitic Records)​



Aug 3 – Huntingtown, MD – 611 Cafe

Aug 4 – Richmond, VA – Another Round

Aug 5 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

Aug 6 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

Aug 7 – Jacksonville, FL – TBD

Aug 8 – Tampa Bay, FL – Brass Mug

Aug 9 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – TBD

Aug 11 – Newark, DE – Halftime Sports Pub

Aug 12 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz