The Triceratops Experiment Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Dasein"
Dallas, Texas-based death metal outfit The Triceratops Experiment premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 4-track EP "Dasein", which was released yesterday, June 26, 2023.
Check out now "Dasein" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify below.
