Sacrenoir Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Comme des Revenants Parmi les Ruines"

Québec black metal band Sacrenoir - whose lineup includes Athros (Brume d’Automne, Forteresse) and Monarque (Monarque, Forteresse) - premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Comme des Revenants Parmi les Ruines", which was released on June 24th by Sepulchral Productions.

Check out now "Comme des Revenants Parmi les Ruines" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.