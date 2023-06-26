The Milwaukee Protocol Premiere New Single “Gemini Twins” From Upcoming New EP "6 Out Of 41"
Tennessee-based deathcore band The Milwaukee Protocol premiere a new single titled “Gemini Twins”, taken from their upcoming new EP "6 Out Of 41", due out in stores on July 2, 2023.
Check out "Gemini Twins" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
