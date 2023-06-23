Structural Posts New Music Video "My Grass Is Greener" Online
Death metal Act Structural is, after two successful European tours as support for Semblant and Fleshgod Apocalypse, back with their sophomore album "Decrowned." The album is out today and the band are celebrating by releasing a new video for the song "My Grass is Greener."
Structural delivers an intense and mind-blowing fist of technical death metal, adding layers of strong melodies on top. Soaring riffs, violent rhythm patterns and the unmistakable deep growl from Nadav Zaidman combined, is balm for the soul of any death-metal lover out there and the extreme quality of the album simply cannot be ignored.
