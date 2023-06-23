Exclusive
Serpens Lvx Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Salve La Muerte!" From Upcoming New Album "Hendecagramicon"
Russian-Mexican black metal band Serpens Lvx have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single and lyric video "Salve La Muerte!". The track is taken from their impending new album "Hendecagramicon", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia), Australis Records (Chile), Pluton's Rising Productions (Poland), The End Of Time Records (Ireland) on June 30th, 2023.
Check out now "Salve La Muerte!" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Explains the press release:
"SERPENS LVX was founded in 2016 in Russia by musician Vorronah. Later vocalist Alemsahim (Agustín Romero) joined the project, who then moved from Mexico to Russia. From exiled hemispheres the entity of Serpens Lvx has been captured in a poisoned vessel, mixing primordial Mexica demonomancy with chaos gnostic traditional Satanism, Black Metal bewitched by tunes of discomfort for the soul, for the sole purpose of absorb the vital energy of the listener, committing metaphysical esoteric murder. Conjurations are ready after 8 years of necromantical artwork by the main conspirators "Vorronha" (orchestration) and "Tzinacan" (vocals, lyrics) to fulfill their first religious opus HENDECAGRAMICON. Anesthesick orthodox dissonances from 11 blessed nightmarish gateways, a psychotropic meditative journey descending and ascending to divine misanthropic madness. Artwork by Depravarts."
