Doro To Unleash New Album "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" In October; Posts New Music Video "Time For Justice" Online

On 27th October 2023, the 19-song masterpiece "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" is a phenomenal album, the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers.

To kick off the album release, the metal icon has released "Time For Justice," a fiery first single that immediately thrills with its powerful, wild vibe, presented alongside a terrific "Mad Max"-style video. You can check it out below.

For her big 40th anniversary in music, the Metal Queen invites fans to two mega concerts: on August 2nd Doro will be playing a big headline show at Wacken, and on October 28th she'll be playing a very special anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

It couldn't be more fitting. In 1983, the 19-year-old Dorothee Pesch from Düsseldorf set out to conquer the rock world. Today, 40 years later, with over 10 million studio albums sold and countless awards, Doro has been the undisputed Queen Of Metal for decades and, with over 3,500 concerts in more than 60 countries around the world under her belt, has earned herself an outstandingly powerful and enthusiastic fan base!