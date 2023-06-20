Never Prey Premiere New Single “Dead From The Neck Up” From Upcoming New Album "Hermeticon"
Sofia, Bulgaria-based beatdown outfit Never Prey premiere a new single titled “Dead From The Neck Up”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hermeticon", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out "Dead From The Neck Up" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ornamentos del Miedo Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Slathered Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Never Prey Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.