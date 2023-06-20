Ornamentos del Miedo Premiere New Single & Music Video “El Camino Desaparece a cada Paso” From Upcoming New Album "El Cosmos me Observa en Silencio"

Spanish funeral doom band Ornamentos del Miedo premiere a new single and music video by the name of “El Camino Desaparece a cada Paso”, taken from their upcoming new album "El Cosmos me Observa en Silencio", which will be out in stores July 6th via Darkwoods.

Check out "El Camino Desaparece a cada Paso" streaming via YouTube for you now below.