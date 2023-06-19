Mutual Hostility Premiere New Single “Lie in Wait” From Upcoming New Album "Inhuman Anguish"
US brutal death metal trio Mutual Hostility premiere a new single titled “Lie in Wait”, taken from their upcoming new album "Inhuman Anguish", which will be out in stores June 28, 2023 via Lethal Scissor.
Check out "Lie in Wait" streaming via Spotify for you now below.
Tells vocalist Adam Rogers:
"'Reality Lens' is a death metal take on a George Orwell view of society. A war cry for the weak and diminished, performed with an aggressive music style straight off the battlefield."
Mutual Hostility are:
Dan Gates - Guitars, Bass
Adam Rogers - Vocals
Eric Frabotta - Drums
