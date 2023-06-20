Of Virtue Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cut Me Open”
Of Virtue have premiered an official music video for their newest single "Cut Me Open," which is now available to watch online. The clip was co-directed by Matthew Cole and Chris Echols. The song is featured on the upcoming album "Omen" by the Michigan metalcore band, scheduled to be released on September 29th through Arising Empire.
"Omen" will comprise a collection of tracks from their 2022 album "Sinner," along with a variety of new offerings. The tracklist for the album is as follows:
01 – “Omen”
02 – “Hypocrite”
03 – “Cold Blooded”
04 – “Cut Me Open”
05 – “Sober”
06 – “A.N.X.I.E.T.Y.”
07 – “Floating” (feat. Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker)
08 – “True Colors”
09 – “Sinner”
10 – “Holy”
11 – “Cannibals”
12 – “False Idols”
Of Virtue will be out as direct support to Being As An Ocean later this summer on the ‘Swallowed By The Earth Tour‘, which will find Senna joining them as opening act:
08/25 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
08/26 Bad Durkheim, GER – Fallen Fortress
08/27 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
08/28 Berlin, GER – Hole 44
08/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
08/30 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus
08/31 Hamburg, GER – Logo
09/01 Obererbach, GER – Pell Mell Festival
09/02 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Pandora
09/03 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
09/05 Southampton, UK – The Loft
09/06 Leicester, UK – O2 Academy 2
09/07 Sheffield, UK -Studio
09/08 London, UK – The Dome
09/09 Torquay UK – Burn It Down Fest
09/10 Swansea, UK – Sin City
09/12 Saabrucken, GER – Kleiner Club Garage
09/13 Munchen, GER – Backstage
09/14 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
09/15 Langenthal, SWI – Old Capitol
09/16 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann
