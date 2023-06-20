Of Virtue Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cut Me Open”

Of Virtue have premiered an official music video for their newest single "Cut Me Open," which is now available to watch online. The clip was co-directed by Matthew Cole and Chris Echols. The song is featured on the upcoming album "Omen" by the Michigan metalcore band, scheduled to be released on September 29th through Arising Empire.

"Omen" will comprise a collection of tracks from their 2022 album "Sinner," along with a variety of new offerings. The tracklist for the album is as follows:

01 – “Omen”

02 – “Hypocrite”

03 – “Cold Blooded”

04 – “Cut Me Open”

05 – “Sober”

06 – “A.N.X.I.E.T.Y.”

07 – “Floating” (feat. Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker)

08 – “True Colors”

09 – “Sinner”

10 – “Holy”

11 – “Cannibals”

12 – “False Idols”

Of Virtue will be out as direct support to Being As An Ocean later this summer on the ‘Swallowed By The Earth Tour‘, which will find Senna joining them as opening act:

08/25 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

08/26 Bad Durkheim, GER – Fallen Fortress

08/27 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

08/28 Berlin, GER – Hole 44

08/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

08/30 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus

08/31 Hamburg, GER – Logo

09/01 Obererbach, GER – Pell Mell Festival

09/02 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Pandora

09/03 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

09/05 Southampton, UK – The Loft

09/06 Leicester, UK – O2 Academy 2

09/07 Sheffield, UK -Studio

09/08 London, UK – The Dome

09/09 Torquay UK – Burn It Down Fest

09/10 Swansea, UK – Sin City

09/12 Saabrucken, GER – Kleiner Club Garage

09/13 Munchen, GER – Backstage

09/14 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

09/15 Langenthal, SWI – Old Capitol

09/16 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann