Blastaroth Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "A Ritual Beheading"

Fort Lauderdale, FL and Benevento, Italy-based deathcore project Blastaroth premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "A Ritual Beheading", which was released past Friday.

Check out now "A Ritual Beheading" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.