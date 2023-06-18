Dymna Lotva Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death Kisses Your Eyes” From Upcoming New Album "The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood"

Post-black /doom metal band from Belarus, Dymna Lotva, premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Death Kisses Your Eyes”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood". The record will be released by Prophecy Productions on August 4th.

Check out "Death Kisses Your Eyes" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.