Celestial Sanctuary Premiere New Single “Biomineralization (Cell Death)” From Upcoming New Album "Insatiable Thirst For Torment"

Cambridge, UK-based death metal outfit Celestial Sanctuary premiere a new single titled “Biomineralization (Cell Death)”, taken from their upcoming new album "Insatiable Thirst For Torment", which will be out in stores August 25.

Check out "Biomineralization (Cell Death)" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

"This song is about a future society that has discovered that by harvesting the iron and copper from human blood, it creates the ultimate metal – perfect for weapons and armour. But this leads to people in lower classes inadvertently creating a black market for weaponized blood. Society collapses and the usual apocalyptic shit ensues."