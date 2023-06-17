Blut Aus Nord Premiere New Single “The Endless Multitude”

Blut Aus Nord are currently streaming the track "The Endless Multitude" from their upcoming album "Disharmonium - Nahab". Serving as a direct follow-up to their 2022 release "Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses", this new album is set to be released on August 25th through Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "The Endless Multitude" streaming via Spotify for you below.



