Blut Aus Nord Premiere New Single “The Endless Multitude”
Blut Aus Nord are currently streaming the track "The Endless Multitude" from their upcoming album "Disharmonium - Nahab". Serving as a direct follow-up to their 2022 release "Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses", this new album is set to be released on August 25th through Debemur Morti Productions.
Check out now "The Endless Multitude" streaming via Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
70000 Tons Of Metal Confirms Two More Acts
- Next Article:
Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Blut Aus Nord Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.