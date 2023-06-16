Grave Digger And Mystic Prophecy Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

70000 Tons Of Metal, the original and biggest metal cruise, has announced two more names for the already impressive 2024 lineup. Climbing aboard will be German heavy metal veterans Grave Digger, along with power metal compatriots Mystic Prophecy. The floating festival will begin its voyage from Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic before returning to the United States on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Lord Of The Lost

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Saor

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Warkings