Grave Digger And Mystic Prophecy Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
70000 Tons Of Metal, the original and biggest metal cruise, has announced two more names for the already impressive 2024 lineup. Climbing aboard will be German heavy metal veterans Grave Digger, along with power metal compatriots Mystic Prophecy. The floating festival will begin its voyage from Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic before returning to the United States on February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Lord Of The Lost
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Saor
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
