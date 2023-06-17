Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video “Barn Burner”

Spirit Adrift has recently unveiled a music video for their new song "Barn Burner," which has premiered online. This track marks the third single released from the doom metal band's fifth studio album, "Ghost At The Gallows." Century Media has scheduled the album for release on August 18th.

Check out now "Barn Burner" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.