Creeping Death Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vitrified Earth”

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album "Boundless Domain" this Friday, June 16th, Texan death metal outfit Creeping Death premiere a new official music video for their single "Vitrified Earth." Check it now now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

As they prepare to unleash their new album, Creeping Death have also announced a series of 2023 live performances:

w/ Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

06/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

06/17 El Paso, TX – The Rock

06/18 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

06/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/20 Long Beach, CA – Supply & Demand

06/21 San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt Bar

06/23 Portland, OR – Dante’s

06/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder

06/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

06/28 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

06/29 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (no Fleshrot)

07/01 Tulsa, OK – Mass Movement Community Arts (no Fleshrot)

w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/10 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

07/11 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

w/ Enforced, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/18 Huntington, WV – The Loud

07/19 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

07/20 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

07/21 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW