Creeping Death Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vitrified Earth”
Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album "Boundless Domain" this Friday, June 16th, Texan death metal outfit Creeping Death premiere a new official music video for their single "Vitrified Earth." Check it now now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:
As they prepare to unleash their new album, Creeping Death have also announced a series of 2023 live performances:
w/ Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:
06/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
06/17 El Paso, TX – The Rock
06/18 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
06/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/20 Long Beach, CA – Supply & Demand
06/21 San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt Bar
06/23 Portland, OR – Dante’s
06/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder
06/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
06/28 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
06/29 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (no Fleshrot)
07/01 Tulsa, OK – Mass Movement Community Arts (no Fleshrot)
w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/10 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
07/11 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
w/ Enforced, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room
07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/18 Huntington, WV – The Loud
07/19 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
07/20 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
07/21 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW
