Mystic Festival 2024 Blind Bird Tickets On Sale At Reduced Rate



The dust that you stirred up with your dancing in front of the stages hasn't settled yet, and we're already suggesting you claim a spot at the barriers at next year's edition of the festival - 4-day Blind Bird and VIP passes have already gone on sale.

Mystic Festival 2024 will take place in Gdansk, Shipyard, on the grounds you already know very well, from June 5 to 8.