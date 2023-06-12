Mystic Festival 2024 Blind Bird Tickets On Sale At Reduced Rate
The dust that you stirred up with your dancing in front of the stages hasn't settled yet, and we're already suggesting you claim a spot at the barriers at next year's edition of the festival - 4-day Blind Bird and VIP passes have already gone on sale.
Mystic Festival 2024 will take place in Gdansk, Shipyard, on the grounds you already know very well, from June 5 to 8.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mystic Festival 2024 Blind Bird Tickets On Sale"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.