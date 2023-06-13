Our Dying World Premiere New Single "The Egregious Sins Of Humanity"
Los Angeles symphonic death metal/black metal band Our Dying World premiere their new single "The Egregious Sins Of Humanity", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The recording, mixing, and mastering of the song were expertly handled by Alex Nasla, who worked closely with Dave Valez on capturing the powerful drums. The single boasts a striking cover art, created by Paul Allender.
