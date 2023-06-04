Sodom Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
Band Photo: Sodom (?)
German thrash metal legends Sodom has been announced as the latest name for the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival. The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic, with the journey lasting from January 29th to February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
The Halo Effect
Lord Of The Lost
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
