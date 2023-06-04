Sodom Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

German thrash metal legends Sodom has been announced as the latest name for the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival. The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic, with the journey lasting from January 29th to February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

The Halo Effect

Lord Of The Lost

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Warkings